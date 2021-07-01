Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,517 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,260,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,260,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAQU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. 28,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,207. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.