Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $72.75 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,613,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,750,000. ViacomCBS comprises about 4.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $45.39. 336,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,089,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

