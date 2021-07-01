Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 530,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $855,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,332 shares of company stock worth $8,421,839. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,244,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

