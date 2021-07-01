Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 596,560 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 596,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBCPU remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,612. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

