Gitcoin Price Reaches $7.04 on Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $7.04 or 0.00021133 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $99.99 million and approximately $29.63 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00713483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.80 or 0.07729802 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

