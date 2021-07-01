Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

