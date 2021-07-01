Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.