GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,554.47 ($20.31).

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,438 ($18.79). The company had a trading volume of 5,516,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,791. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,369.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.