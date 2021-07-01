GlobalBoost-Y 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,977.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $747,082.31 and $3,977.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

