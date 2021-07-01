Gnosis Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $271.94 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $180.74 or 0.00540785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.00695499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,956.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.