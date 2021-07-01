Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,609,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.87. 3,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,730. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

