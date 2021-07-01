Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $508,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 44,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 61.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

ADBE stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $582.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $517.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $278.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $592.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

