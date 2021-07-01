Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSKR. Vicus Capital increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

NYSE FSKR remained flat at $$21.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 546,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,187. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.