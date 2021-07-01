Golem (GLM) Market Cap Achieves $304.13 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $304.13 million and $14.26 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

