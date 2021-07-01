Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of GDDFF opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.