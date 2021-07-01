Governor DAO Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $198,705.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00140159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00169243 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,568.63 or 1.00082308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,791,425 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

