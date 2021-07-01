GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GRRB stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Morgan acquired 6,302 shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $132,342.00.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, interest on lawyer's trust accounts, and other deposits.

