GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:GHG opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. Analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 300,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

