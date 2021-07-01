Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 77,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
