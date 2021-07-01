Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 77,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

