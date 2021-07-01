Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.99. Grow Capital shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,893 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

