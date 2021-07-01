Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

GDXJ opened at $46.75 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

