Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

