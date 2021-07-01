Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,641 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $46.31 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

