Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $458.66 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $267.76 and a one year high of $470.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

