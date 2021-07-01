Guggenheim Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Guggenheim reissued their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,421.38.

SHOP opened at $1,460.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50, a P/E/G ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,247.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

