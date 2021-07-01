Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

