Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

