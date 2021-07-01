Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $177.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.