Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 376.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 381,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

