Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 69,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,672,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $4,081,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 11.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y opened at $667.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $695.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.55 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.