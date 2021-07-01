Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

