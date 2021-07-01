Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,313 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lennox International by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

LII stock opened at $350.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.88. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.37 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.