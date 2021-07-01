Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 799.6% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 238.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

