Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,493 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

