Handshake (HNS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $513,010.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $87.52 million and approximately $513,010.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,683.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.61 or 0.06313522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.47 or 0.01488777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00411166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.28 or 0.00621321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00433171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00360149 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 398,664,784 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

