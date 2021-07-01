Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in June

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of HSNGY stock remained flat at $$20.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.7082 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

