Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Monday, April 5th.

HRTH stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harte Hanks, Inc operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides customer relationship management strategic services, including experience mapping, acquisition/winback initiatives, up-sell/cross-sell efforts, and retention, loyalty, and advocacy programs; audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

