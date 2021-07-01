Harvest Finance Price Hits $54.96 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $54.96 or 0.00164561 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $32.04 million and $713,058.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 619,404 coins and its circulating supply is 582,939 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.