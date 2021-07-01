Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Position Decreased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

