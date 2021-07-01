Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 162.20 ($2.12). Hays shares last traded at GBX 158.60 ($2.07), with a volume of 3,565,822 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 143.33 ($1.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -317.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.86.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

