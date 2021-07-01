HC Wainwright Cuts Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $9.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jonestrading began coverage on Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Synlogic stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $203.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $5,343,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

