Head-To-Head Analysis: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -297.73% -319.84% -112.94% Brightcove 3.49% 14.17% 5.98%

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MGT Capital Investments and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brightcove has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 17.63 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Brightcove $197.35 million 2.93 -$5.81 million $0.16 89.69

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove.

Volatility & Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brightcove beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. Further, it offers professional, support, and training services. The company serves media, sports, and entertainment companies, broadcasters, publishers, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral and channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

