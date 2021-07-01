Head-To-Head Comparison: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Immunocore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 35.12 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -1.12 Immunocore $38.67 million 43.55 -$95.14 million ($3.58) -10.91

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brickell Biotech and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immunocore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 478.16%. Immunocore has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.14%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Immunocore.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75% Immunocore N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung, gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising breast, endometrial, ovarian, and small cell lung cancers; and GSK01 that is in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.