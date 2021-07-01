Head-To-Head Comparison: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Masimo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $862.46 million 4.71 $9.52 million $2.18 64.05 Masimo $1.14 billion 11.89 $240.30 million $3.60 68.69

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 1.53% 9.77% 3.92% Masimo 19.54% 14.95% 12.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75 Masimo 0 2 4 0 2.67

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $131.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.64%. Masimo has a consensus price target of $291.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than CONMED.

Risk & Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masimo beats CONMED on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. The company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. The company offers coronavirus-2019 response and telehealth solutions; connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. The company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. Incorporated in 1989, the company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

