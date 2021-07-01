Head to Head Review: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (PACE) versus Its Rivals

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE) is one of 324 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TPG Pace Tech Opportunities to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Competitors 2169 11386 21272 608 2.57

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.06%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.74%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million -$33.32 million -3.47 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Competitors $1.89 billion $332.74 million 58.33

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A N/A TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Competitors -39.94% -60.31% -3.56%

Summary

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.