Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $149,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 286,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,904,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 2,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $238.19 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $247.33. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

