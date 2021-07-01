Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,511 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,001,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

