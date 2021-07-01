Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 25,865 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in South State were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the first quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of South State by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State Co. has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

