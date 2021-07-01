Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $180,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

