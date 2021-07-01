Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $192,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 292,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after acquiring an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

